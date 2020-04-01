Best ED treatments in 2020: Should you use generic Sildenafil?

Published Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020, 3:48 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

By Jessica Wilson

Erectile dysfunction causes a significant amount of shame, embarrassment, and lack of self-esteem for thousands and thousands of men everywhere around the world. This problem has plagued so many, that men have turned to extreme and unverified measures to address their problem. This is done out of desperation more than anything as these people are in a very difficult situation that they cannot really discuss with everyone.

Today, we’ll be discussing one of the most effective and verified treatments that are implemented in the treatment of ED in the market today. Known as Sildenafil, this small pill can go a long way in addressing your ED and the shame, embarrassment, and lack of self-esteem that you’ve suffered due to this debilitating condition.

Drug Mechanics

Sildenafil’s active ingredient, sildenafil citrate, inhibits the PDE5 enzyme, which in turn increases blood flow to the muscles in the pelvic region, including the penis and immediate surrounding area. The drug induces a chemical reaction which sparks the physiological response behind a penis erection.

The drug is a much cheaper option when compared to treatments like surgery, and a lot more convenient than using a penis pump to get things going. You might also be thinking that you’ve never heard of the name “Sildenafil” before, but you can rest assured with the knowledge that it is the generic name of a popular drug that is known as “Viagra”.

Side Effects

The most commonly reported side effect of Sildenafil is headaches. This is understandable as Sildenafil does have an effect on blood pressure, as explained above, and people will experience some side effects associated with increased blood pressure. This could be in the form of headaches, dizziness, and flushing. If you have a pre-existing heart condition, or are on any other medication, it would be advisable to speak to a doctor first. The nitrates in heart medication will react adversely with the Sildenafil.

Some people have also complained of feeling an upset stomach after they’ve had Sildenafil. The best way to combat that is to keep your diet balanced, and not take Sildenafil around the time of a meal. An overall healthier lifestyle also helps in improving the efficiency of the drug, so exercise regularly and eat right.

Additional Factors

Sildenafil does not have any effect on the libido and will not create any sexual desire in a person. In order for it to take effect, you need to be sexually aroused, otherwise the drug doesn’t act very efficiently. You also need to be careful with the dosage and not exceed it under any circumstances whatsoever. If the recommended dosage does not have the desired effect, speak to your doctor before you increase the dosage.

You also need to keep yourself hydrated properly when you’ve taken Sildenafil. Profuse sweating is one of the adverse effects of the drug and lack of hydration can also contribute to the headaches that are associated as a side effect with Sildenafil.

Conclusion

We hope we have been able to teach you the key features of Sildenafil. If you are suffering from this debilitating condition and want to consider using Sildenafil, head on over to www.numan.com/erectile-dysfunction/sildenafil for some great offers.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments