Berty Boy Relapse Tour to make stop at John Paul Jones Arena this fall

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

bert kreischerRenowned comedian, podcast host, and author Bert Kreischer will bring his Berty Boy Relapse Tour to the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Friday, October 7.

The date was announced as part of 32 additional dates added to the tour resuming September 3 in Atlantic City, NJ.

The Charlottesville stop is the only scheduled performance in Virginia.

Kreischer recently hosted the “Go Big Show” with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes.

He also has a new stand up special “Hey Big Boy” on Netflix.

He was the first stand-up comedian to embark on a socially-distanced outdoor drive-in comedy tour titled “Hot Summer Nights” – spanning 35+ cities across 18 states.

Ticket presales begin Wednesday, July 13, at 10 a.m. with code BERTYBOY.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 15, at 10 a.m.

For more information and tickets, visit bertbertbert.com


