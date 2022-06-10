Belmont Stakes 2022: Horses, Jockeys, Trainers and Owners

The last jewel of the Triple Crown is up for grabs on Saturday, June 11. The 2022 Belmont Stakes will host the top eight horses in the country at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. In this article, we’ll break down the Belmont 2022 horses, jockeys, trainers, and owners, along with some past performance and key horse racing stats.

While there won’t be a Triple Crown contender in 2022, Rich Strike will be the only horse with a chance to win two jewels of the crown.

The colt will make his return to the Triple Crown circuit after pulling off one of the biggest upsets at the Kentucky Derby. Following his historic 80-1 win at the Churchill Downs, trainer Eric Reed decided to opt Rich Strike out of the Preakness and focus mainly on the 1 ½ mile Test of Champions.

The 2022 Preakness Stakes winner, Early Voting, won’t be competing in the last leg of the Triple Crown but the field is very deep at the Belmont Stakes. Horse racing fans will find familiar names on Saturday including Mo Donegal, Creative Minister, and Nest.

Scroll down below for a breakdown of all the Belmont Stakes horses, their trainers, jockeys, and owners.

Belmont Stakes Betting Guide — How to Watch Belmont Stakes 2022 in the US

🏇 Triple Crown Race: Belmont Stakes 2022

Belmont Stakes 2022 📅 Belmont Stakes Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 🕙 Belmont Stakes 2022 Post Time: 6:45 pm ET

6:45 pm ET 💰 Belmont Stakes 2022 Purse: $1,500,000

$1,500,000 💸 Belmont Stakes 2022 Payout: $800,000

$800,000 🏟 Where is the Belmont Stakes: Belmont Park | Elmont, New York

Belmont Park | Elmont, New York 📺 Belmont Stakes TV Coverage: NBC

NBC 🏆 Who Won the Belmont Stakes 2021: Essential Quality

Essential Quality 🎲 Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds: We the People +250 | Mo Donegal +265 | Rich Strike +550

Belmont Stakes 2022 Cheat Sheet: Horses, Jockeys, Trainers, Owners, and Horse Racing Stats

After drawing the No. 1 gate, We The People moved up the odds board and is now the favorite to win Belmont Stakes 2022 at the top online racebooks.

The first pole position has produced a winning horse 24 times in Belmont Stakes history. While the Belmont Stakes has not closers in recent history, Flavien Prat’s horse will have the inside track at Belmont Park. The odds-on betting favorite opened with 2/1 morning line odds but horseplayers can find odds as high as +300 for We The People at the best horse racing betting sites.

After winning the Kentucky Derby out of the 20th gate, Rich Strike will start off at the No. 4 gate on Saturday. The Eric Reed product sat out of the 2022 Preakness and will look to be the first to complete the Triple Crown double, Kentucky Derby-Belmont Stakes since Thunder Gulch in 1995.

Todd Pletcher has two horses in the Belmont Stakes with Mo Donegal and Nest, the filly. While Mo Donegal drew a more favorable post for his running style with the No.5 gate. Meanwhile, Pletcher’s second horse, Nest, will race out of post No. 3. She is the only filly in the field but Nest has a pedigree that was built for distance.

Creative Minister, Barber Road, Skippylongstocking, and Golden Glider round out the field of horses in the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Below, we’ll break down everything you need to know about the Belmont Stakes horses, including their jockeys, trainers, owners, running style, and horse racing stats.

Belmont Stakes Horses Jockey Trainer Owner(s) Career Record Career Earnings Earnings Per Start Top Equibase Speed Figure Pedigree & Breeder Running Style Mo Donegal Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd Pletcher Donegal Racing and Repole Stable 6 starts = (3) wins | (0) 2nd place | (2) 3rd place $711,800 $118,633 103 Uncle Mo – Callingmissbrown by Pulpit Closer We The People Flavien Pratt Rodolphe Brisset WinStar Farm, CMNWLTH, and Siena Farm 4 starts = (3) wins | (0) 2nd place | (0) 3rd place $230,250 $57,563 101 Constitution – Letchworth by Tiznow Pacesetter Rich Strike Sonny Leon Eric Reed RED TR-Racing 8 starts = (2) wins | (0) 2nd place | (3) 3rd place $1,971,289 $246,411 106 Keen Ice – Gold Strike by Smart Strike Closer Creative Minister Brian Hernandez Jr. Ken McPeek Fern Circle Stables, Back Racing, and Magdalena Racing 4 starts = (2) wins | (1) 2nd place | (1) 3rd place $322,095 $80,524 108 Creative Cause – Tamboz by Tapit Stalker/Closer Nest Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, and Michael House 6 starts = (4) wins | (1) 2nd place | (1) 3rd place $850,550 $141,758 106 Curlin – Marion Ravenwood by A.P. Indy Stalker Barber Road Reylu Gutierrez John Ortiz WSS Racing 9 starts = (2) wins | (4) 2nd place | (1) 3rd place $655,720 $72,302 100 Race Day-Encounter by Southern Image Closer Skippylongstocking Junior Alvarado Saffie Joseph Jr. Daniel Alonso 10 starts = (2) wins | (1) 2nd place | (2) 3rd place $214,600 $21,460 100 Exaggerator – Twinkling by War Chant Closer Golden Glider Dylan Davis Mark Casse Gary Barber, Manfred Conrad, and Penny Conrad 6 starts = (2) wins | (1) 2nd place | (0) 3rd place $159,122 $26,250 99 Ghostzapper – Golden Scarf by Orientate Closer

Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds | Odds to win Belmont Stakes 2022

The betting odds for the 2022 Belmont Stakes have been moving since posts were drawn earlier this week.

Mo Donegal opened as the early betting favorite for Belmont Stakes 2022 but that distinction now belongs to We The People following the post position draw. We The People will have the advantage of racing against the rail out of post 1, but history is not on his side, as only four of the last 15 favorites managed to trot their way into the winner’s circle at Belmont Park.

On the other hand, Mo Donegal’s odds to win the Belmont Stakes have moved from +250 to +265 at the top online racebooks.

Kentucky Derby 2022 winner Rich Strike won’t be an 80-1 longshot to win Saturday’s race at Belmont Park. At +550 odds, horseplayers will have to settle for a more respectable payout if they intend on striking it rich with the horse once again this weekend.

The longest race in the Triple Crown, the 1 ½ mile Belmont Stakes is a unique challenge for most horses. Creative Minister (+650), Nest (+750), and Barber Road (+1200) are some other horses that could benefit from the added distance in Saturday’s race at Belmont Park.

For a full breakdown of the Belmont Stakes 2022 odds from BetOnline, check out the chart below.

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds Play We The People +250 Mo Donegal +265 Rich Strike +550 Creative Minister +650 Nest +750 Barber Road +1200 Skippylongstocking +2200 Golder Glider +2500

