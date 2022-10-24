Bedford County: State Police searching for man wanted for questioning in hit-and-run

Virginia State Police is asking for any information regarding an individual wanted for questioning in a Sept. 21 fatal hit-and-run on Route 460 in Bedford County.

Aaron Blake Collins, 26, of Concord, was walking in the westbound travel lanes of Route 460 when a vehicle struck him.

Collins died at the scene.

The description of the vehicle is a 2004-2007 BMW Series wagon, with damage to driver side front bumper, possibly driven by a black male with longer than shoulder-length hair and a slender build.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact the Virginia State Police, Bedford Field Office, at 540-586-7905, or [email protected].