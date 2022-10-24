Menu
bedford county state police searching for man wanted for questioning in hit and run
News

Bedford County: State Police searching for man wanted for questioning in hit-and-run

Chris Graham
Last updated:
hit and run
Photo: Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police is asking for any information regarding an individual wanted for questioning in a Sept. 21 fatal hit-and-run on Route 460 in Bedford County.

Aaron Blake Collins, 26, of Concord, was walking in the westbound travel lanes of Route 460 when a vehicle struck him.

Collins died at the scene.

The description of the vehicle is a 2004-2007 BMW Series wagon, with damage to driver side front bumper, possibly driven by a black male with longer than shoulder-length hair and a slender build.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact the Virginia State Police, Bedford Field Office, at 540-586-7905, or [email protected].

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

