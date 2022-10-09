Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
bedford county bedford woman dies from injuries in single vehicle crash on route 122
Local

Bedford County: Bedford woman dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash on Route 122

News Desk
Last updated:
police-fire-ems
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality in Bedford County on Sunday.

A 2013 Toyota Rav4 was traveling south on Route 122 around 2 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned; ejecting the driver.

Laura Elizabeth English, 30, of Bedford, drove the Toyota. English was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

She was transported to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

News Desk

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic / urba
,

Highland County: Single-vehicle crash on Route 250 results in death of Monterey man
News Desk
soccer throw
,

Women’s Soccer: Unranked Syracuse plays second-ranked UVA to 2-2 draw
Sports Desk

Syracuse came into Klöckner Stadium with a 1-4 record in ACC play, but left on Sunday with a surprising 2-2 draw with second-ranked UVA.

washington commanders
,

Washington Commanders drop fourth game in a row, 21-17 to Tennessee Titans
Roger Gonzalez

With a chance to keep slim playoff hopes alive, the Washington Commanders wasted quite the opportunity on Sunday, losing to the Tennessee Titans at FedEx Field, 21-17.

jmu football

JMU Football: Dukes, in first season in FBS, ranked in this week’s AP Top 25
Chris Graham
police
,

Roanoke: State Police investigating officer-involved shooting with injuries
News Desk

VDOT updates list of road work, maintenance in the Shenandoah Valley, Western Virginia
News Desk
healthcare

Malaria outbreak in Latin America: Is there cause for concern in the U.S.?
Columns & Op/Eds