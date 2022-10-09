Bedford County: Bedford woman dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash on Route 122

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality in Bedford County on Sunday.

A 2013 Toyota Rav4 was traveling south on Route 122 around 2 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned; ejecting the driver.

Laura Elizabeth English, 30, of Bedford, drove the Toyota. English was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

She was transported to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.