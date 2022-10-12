BBB report: Beware of puppy, kitten, shopping scams online

If you use social media, you see it every day. Puppies or kittens offered for free with a small rehoming fee. Or breeders saying they need to find homes for a recent litter. You are scrolling through Facebook and adorable photos of puppies pop up that need a home. Maybe one of your friends inadvertently shared the information. However, the person isn’t local. Beware, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, warns the Better Business Bureau.

In the local region, so far in 2022, it’s scams like this that have cost consumers nearly $10,000. Once potential pet owners send money to these so-called breeders, communication is cut off.

“They will email you saying the puppy you picked is available and will fly the puppy to the airport nearest your home,” said a Wise County puppy scam victim. “You answer all these questions about the dog and give them your address, and they are so nice. Once you send money through Zelle, you would receive the flight details on your dog. I never received any information. I never heard back from the guy and never received my money back from my bank. I lost $900.”

Tactics used by scammers have shifted drastically during the past several years, with scams being perpetrated online rising 87 percent since 2015, according to a new report published by the Better Business Bureau.

The new report, Start With Trust® Online: BBB Online Scams Report, analyzes the changes in how scams are being perpetrated, including new information about impersonation and online purchase scams.

So far in 2022, scams perpetrated online are more prevalent (55 percent) than other delivery methods, with a higher percentage of people losing money when targeted (75 percent). The scam type with a monetary loss most often reported beginning online was online purchase scams at 89 percent.

The number one place people reported being targeted by a scam was while browsing social media (25 percent), following by online shopping (24 percent), email (14 percent), search engine (10 percent) and job search (7 percent).

Fifty-four percent of survey respondents said the scammer claimed to be from a legitimate organization to perpetrate the scam. People who lost money to a scam were almost twice as likely as those who avoided losing money to say the scammer used impersonation as a tactic.

Online purchase scams continued to be the most reported scam type to BBB Scam Tracker in 2022, making up 30 percent of all scams reported, with more than 71 percent reporting a monetary loss.

How and where you search, research and conduct transactions may impact your susceptibility to online scams.

Tips for avoiding losing money to online scams

If the deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Price was the top motivating factor for people who made a purchase and then lost money. Don’t shop on price alone.

Before you buy, do your research with a trusted source. One of the best ways to avoid scams is to verify the offer and avoid making snap buying decisions.

Avoid making quick purchases on social media. 25 percent of survey respondents reported being targeted while browsing social media.

Use secure and traceable transactions. Avoid paying by wire transfer, prepaid money card, gift card, or other non-traditional payment methods.

Choose your online payment system carefully. Take some time to understand the rules around your online payment system; not all will reimburse money if you get scammed.

Don't believe everything you see. Scammers are great at mimicking official seals, fonts, and other details. Just because a website or email looks official does not mean it is.

Ask for verification and take time to do research with a trustworthy source. People who lost money to a scam were almost twice as likely than those who avoided losing money to say the scammer used impersonation as a tactic.

Be skeptical about anyone who reaches out to you unsolicited. Survey respondents told us scammers produced fake business cards, websites, credentials, ratings and more to convince them they were legitimate.

For more highlights from the BBB Online Scams Report, visit BBBMarketplaceTrust.org/OnlineScams