Baseball: No. 21 Liberty eases past Winthrop, 8-1, in weekend series opener

Published Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, 11:32 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The No. 21 Liberty Flames received solid pitching performances from Joe Adametz III and David Erickson, downing the Winthrop Eagles, 8-1, Friday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The duo not only held the Eagles to one unearned run and five hits but combined to strike out 13 and walked two in the contest.

Center fielder Derek Orndorff and second baseman Cameron Foster each hit a three-run home run for the Flames. Orndorff’s fourth home run in the fourth inning gave

Liberty the lead, while Foster hit his first collegiate home run in the fifth inning.

Winners of four straight contests, Liberty improves to 4-1 on the season. Winthrop falls to 2-3.