Augusta Health, through grant program, offering Low Dose CT Screening

Low Dose CT Screening is used to detect lung cancer at its earliest stages when it is the most treatable.

Since Augusta Health began LDCT in 2014, it has performed 1,984 exams and detected 47 lung cancers. This translates to a rate of 38 cancers detected per 1000 patients screened (3.8%) or three times the anticipated results.

LDCT has also shifted diagnoses from occurring at Stage 3 or Stage 4 to Stage 1 in our community.

LDCT has some fairly stringent criteria for insurance coverage. Augusta Health has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the American Cancer Society, matched with an additional $10,000 from Augusta Health Foundation, to improve lung cancer outcomes.

Under the grant, different criteria have been established that will include a greater number of patients. Cost to the patient will only be $70 with the grant covering the remainder of the bill. This will allow for 100 LDCT screenings.

The screenings must be completed by June 30.

