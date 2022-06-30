Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway 16-year-old
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen in the overnight hours of early Thursday morning.
Tristan Mac Cornelius, 16, is 5’10”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Cornelius is possibly wearing all black with a black Bass Pro Shops Hat.
If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.