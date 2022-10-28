Augusta County: Sheriff’s Office investigating reported overnight shooting

A 28-year-old man was shot on Old Goose Creek Road in the Staunton area early Friday, and Augusta County authorities are trying to figure out what happened.

A press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were unable to locate any evidence of the shooting from canvassing the area.

The shooting was reported at 1:40 a.m., per the press release.

The unnamed man had a single gunshot wound to his left arm.

Deputies interviewed him at the Augusta Health emergency department as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact Investigator Matt Vincent with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.