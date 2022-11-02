Augusta County: Sheriff’s Office investigating report theft from construction site

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported theft from a construction site in the 1800 block of Parkersburg Turnpike in the Swoope area.

Investigators have determined that sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 28 and morning hours of Oct. 31, an unknown person or person entered two construction trailers and stole thousands of dollars of tools from the trailers.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Lieutenant Cason with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at # 800-322-2017.