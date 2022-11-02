Menu
augusta county sheriffs office investigating report theft from construction site
News

Augusta County: Sheriff’s Office investigating report theft from construction site

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported theft from a construction site in the 1800 block of Parkersburg Turnpike in the Swoope area.

Investigators have determined that sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 28 and morning hours of Oct. 31, an unknown person or person entered two construction trailers and stole thousands of dollars of tools from the trailers.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Lieutenant Cason with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at # 800-322-2017.

About Chris Graham

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

