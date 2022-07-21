Augusta County Fair Wine Festival offers tasting and fun Saturday
The Augusta County Fair Wine Festival is Saturday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event comes at a time when the interest in wine and vineyards is bubbling over in the Shenandoah Valley.
Melissa Howell of Staunton organized this year’s wine festival. She organized the first wine festival in Augusta County in 2015 while a member of the Augusta County Fair Board, on which she served for six years. She said that with unlimited tasting of wine from 9 vineyards this year, $25 is a great deal for wine tasting.
“We hope that there’s a good crowd,” Howell said.
The success of the event, which was held last year but not in 2020, is owed to keeping it going each year, according to Howell, and ensuring vineyards are lined up to participate.
“And, I think, the main thing is just that everyone has a good time,” she said. Saturday is a day for families, friends and couples to enjoy local vineyards and vendors together. “And you get to hear good music from the Goodsons.”
Live music by the Goodson Band, a variety of wineries and cideries, festival food, artisans and crafts will be available indoors. The Goodson Band will play from noon to 3 p.m. inside.
All wine tasting ticket holders will receive a souvenir glass. Pre-sale tickets are $25, or $35 at the gate on Saturday. Young adults, ages 13 to 20 are $10 each and designated drivers are $10 each (wine tasting not included). Admission is free for children 12 years and younger.
Wine will be available for purchase by the glass and bottle, as well as slushies.
“It’s definitely supporting wines and vineyards in the Shenandoah Valley,” Howell said.
Wine tasting participants must have valid identification. Coolers and pets are not permitted at this year’s event.
The wine festival will be held at Augusta Expo, 277 Expo Road, Fishersville, Va.