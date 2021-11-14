Augusta County completes redesign of county government website

Augusta County has launched a new county government website, the first redesign of the website in more than five years.

The address is the same: users can continue to visit the county website at www.AugustaCountyVA.gov.

The new site features a light design refresh that reflects the county’s current branding. Navigation updates will better help the community find information and services. Enhanced search functionality also offers quick links to the most frequently searched topics.

Reorganized main menu sections for residents and businesses house information that is the most relevant for each audience. In addition, the ‘how do I’ tab, pinned at the top, right side of the home page, offers an easy way to find services, request information, find databases and maps to search, ways to register and pay, and more.

“The county website is often the one-stop shop for those who are looking for specific information like attending a public meeting or paying taxes or applying for dog tags online,” County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said. “We want to make sure that residents, businesses, and visitors have a positive online experience, and we hope this upgrade will help with that.”

Highlights of new features and benefits for the site include the following:

A ‘How Do I’ service finder that will help you find services faster

Improved site navigation based on analytics and most popular content

Better search functionality

co.augusta.va.us portal, an online services hub collects online services, forms and links to services all in one place

Enhanced news and calendar sections provide quicker access to county announcements and events

