Atlantic Union Bank offers free identity theft resolution services

Atlantic Union Bank is offering free unlimited identity theft resolution services to personal checking customers, effective immediately. All qualified customers will automatically be eligible for this new value-added service, and no additional action is needed to register.

Identity theft is one of the most common outcomes of data breaches, with 10 percent of Americans reporting they have been victims of identity theft. In 2017 alone, the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) found there were more than 1,500 data breaches exposing nearly 179 million records.

“Customers have shared one of their biggest concerns is bank account fraud,” said Maria P. Tedesco, president of Atlantic Union Bank. “We are happy to help put customers at ease with our new Identity Theft Resolution program. This value-added service further solidifies our promise to make banking better by offering a trusted, dedicated identity theft education and resolution resource.”

Atlantic Union Bank’s Identity Theft Resolution is provided through Cyber Scout, an identity and data breach service that provides unrivaled identity theft solutions to protect consumers, businesses and institutions. It includes free, personalized and unlimited step-by-step response assistance 24/7 from fraud and breach experts. If an Atlantic Union Bank customer has an identity theft issue, even at other financial institutions, he or she can also use the Identity Theft Resolution Services to help address the issue. Customers with free checking accounts and a direct deposit of $500 or more per month or any other personal checking account are eligible.

Customers can visit their local branch to see if they qualify or visit our website for more information.

