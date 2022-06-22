Ashland woman dead from injuries in Interstate 64 crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a June 15 single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on I-64 at the 180-mile marker.

A 1997 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by John Wayne Jolly II, 35 of Ashland, ran off of the road to the left into the median, and then overcorrected across all three lanes of traffic and the exit lane 180 A to Gaskins Road.

The Trailblazer then struck an embankment and overturned multiple times coming to rest upside down on the right side of the road.

Bonnie Marie Ellis, 35, of Ashland, was a passenger in the truck and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene. She was not wearing her seatbelt.

Jolly was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.