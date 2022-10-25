Menu
alpha delta kappa donates books and games to boys girls club
News

Alpha Delta Kappa donates books and games to Boys & Girls Club

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
Retired Waynesboro teachers Lily Walters, left, and Sandra Cooper, right, of Alpha Delta Kappa pose with Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Debra Freeman-Belle. Courtesy of Alpha Delta Kappa.

The Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County received a donation Tuesday of books and games for its new teen center.

“Alpha Delta Kappa’s continued commitment to providing educational resources to local youth truly shows that teachers teach in and out of the classroom,” Debra Freeman-Belle, Boys & Girls Club Executive Director, said in a press release. “These retired Waynesboro educators spent their careers serving our children and we’re thankful that they continue to invest in this way while enjoying their retirement.”

Founded for women educators in the 1970s, Alpha Kappa Alpha is an international honorary service sorority. The donation was made in celebration of Alpha Kappa Alpha Month. The sorority’s purpose, according to the press release, is to promote high standards in education and strengthen the status and advancement of the teaching profession.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

