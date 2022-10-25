Alpha Delta Kappa donates books and games to Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County received a donation Tuesday of books and games for its new teen center.

“Alpha Delta Kappa’s continued commitment to providing educational resources to local youth truly shows that teachers teach in and out of the classroom,” Debra Freeman-Belle, Boys & Girls Club Executive Director, said in a press release. “These retired Waynesboro educators spent their careers serving our children and we’re thankful that they continue to invest in this way while enjoying their retirement.”

Founded for women educators in the 1970s, Alpha Kappa Alpha is an international honorary service sorority. The donation was made in celebration of Alpha Kappa Alpha Month. The sorority’s purpose, according to the press release, is to promote high standards in education and strengthen the status and advancement of the teaching profession.