Alleged theft ring broken up in Waynesboro with arrest of three males
The Waynesboro Police Department conducted a month-long investigation into multiple thefts from various businesses and construction sites throughout the city that has resulted in three arrests.
The WPD has arrested two Waynesboro residents: Allen Wayne Shull, 47 years old, and Anthony Khristopher Geer, 39 years old, and one man with no fixed address, James Austin McClaugherty, 25 years old.
In their investigations, Waynesboro police officers served lawful search warrants for the theft ring and placed additional charges against Shull and Geer for alleged narcotics possession.
All three men are being held in the Middle River Regional Jail without bond and are each charged with the the following alleged offenses:
Allen Wayne Shull
-
(M) 18.2-137- Intentionally destroy, deface, or damage property less than $1,000
- (M) 18.2-96- Steal property valued less than $1,000
- (F) 18.2-95- Steal a motor vehicle valued at $1,000 or more
- (F) 18.2-108- Buy or receive from another person stolen goods (4-wheeler) valued at $1,000 or more, knowing such property to have been stolen.
- (F) 18.2-308.4- While unlawfully possessing a controlled substance classified in Schedule l or ll of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm.
- (F) 18.2-308.2- Knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a felony
- (F) 18.2-250- Knowingly or intentionally possess a controlled substance classified as Schedule l or ll not obtained directly from or pursuant to a valid prescription or order of a practitioner while acting in the course of a professional practice
James Austin McClaugherty
-
(F) 18.2-108- Buy or receive from another person stolen goods or property (4-wheeler) valued at $1,000 or more, knowing such property to have been stolen
Anthony Kristopher Geer
- (M) 18.2-137- Intentionally destroy, deface, or damage property less than $1,000
- (F) 18.2-95- Steal property valued at $1,000 or more
- (F) 18.2-91- Enter in the nighttime a building permanently affixed to reality with the intent to commit larceny, assault, and battery, or a felony other than murder, rape, robbery, or arson.
- (F) 18.2-308.2- Knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a felony
- (F) 18.2-250- Knowingly or intentionally possess a controlled substance classified as Schedule l or ll not obtained directly from or pursuant to a valid prescription or order of a practitioner while acting in the course of a professional practice