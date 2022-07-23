All Virginia Kroger stores holding hiring event on July 26
Kroger will hold hiring events at all of its Virginia stores on one day. Ranging from part-time to full-time store positions, the grocer is planning to hire for a variety of roles.
Hiring events will take place on Tuesday, July 26, from 3-7 p.m. Applicants 14 years and older are invited to apply.
Before coming to the store, candidates are encouraged to apply online at jobs.kroger.com.
However, interviews will still be granted to those who haven’t pre-applied online.
“Kroger prides itself in being an organization that develops talent in order to promote from within and we are passionate about giving back to our local communities,” said Terry Reynolds, division assistant HR leader for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “In today’s highly competitive labor market, we know talent is selective and attracted to companies that are leading with a clear purpose, growing and improving every day, and we are committed to doing just that for our people.”
Each store will be equipped with a hiring table where candidates can pick up information, ask questions and sign-up to be interviewed the same day.
Kroger Mid-Atlantic offers flexible work schedules, stable job opportunities and discounts on Our Brands products, according to a news release.
Kroger also recently updated its Total Rewards benefits to include a continuing education reimbursement that covers GED, credentials and college education up to $21,000. Associates are eligible for this reimbursement after 60 days of employment with Kroger.