Albemarle County: Police ID victim in Tuesday murder, plus additional details at scene

Albemarle County Police have confirmed the identity of the man murdered in a domestic disturbance on Stony Point Road on Tuesday.

Matthew Sean Farrell, 53, was shot, and his long-time girlfriend, Shawna Marie Natalie Murphy, 38, faces a second-degree murder charge in the slaying, which was reported Tuesday morning.

Murphy is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, according to police.

Also new today is that responding officers had to request additional resources due to explosive materials found at the scene. Bomb technicians from the Virginia State Police and FBI, with the support of a fire marshal from Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office, cleared and disposed of explosives that were on the property.

The materials posed no threat to the public or surrounding properties prior to their disposal, police said.