Albemarle County: Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Town Halls announced
The Albemarle County Fiscal Year 2023 Budget process is underway. Attend an upcoming town hall to learn more, ask questions, and provide feedback to the Board of Supervisors.
Monday, March 28 – 7 p.m.
Hosted by Supervisor Ann Mallek, White Hall District
Brownsville Elementary School – Cafeteria
Thursday, March 31 – 7 p.m.
Hosted by Supervisor Ann Mallek, White Hall District
Broadus Wood Elementary School – Cafeteria
Wednesday, April 13 – 7 p.m.
Hosted by Supervisor Donna Price, Scottsville District
Scottsville area – specific location to be announced
Saturday, April 16 – 10 a.m.
Hosted by Supervisor Ann Mallek, White Hall District
White Hall Community Building
Thursday, April 21 – 6:30 p.m.
Hosted by Supervisor Diantha McKeel, Jack Jouett District – joined by School Board representative Dr. Kate Acuff and Planning Commissioner Julian Bivins
Jack Jouett Middle School – Media Center