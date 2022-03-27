Albemarle County: Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Town Halls announced

Published Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022, 9:47 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Albemarle County Fiscal Year 2023 Budget process is underway. Attend an upcoming town hall to learn more, ask questions, and provide feedback to the Board of Supervisors.

Monday, March 28 – 7 p.m.

Hosted by Supervisor Ann Mallek, White Hall District

Brownsville Elementary School – Cafeteria

Thursday, March 31 – 7 p.m.

Hosted by Supervisor Ann Mallek, White Hall District

Broadus Wood Elementary School – Cafeteria

Wednesday, April 13 – 7 p.m.

Hosted by Supervisor Donna Price, Scottsville District

Scottsville area – specific location to be announced

Saturday, April 16 – 10 a.m.

Hosted by Supervisor Ann Mallek, White Hall District

White Hall Community Building

Thursday, April 21 – 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by Supervisor Diantha McKeel, Jack Jouett District – joined by School Board representative Dr. Kate Acuff and Planning Commissioner Julian Bivins

Jack Jouett Middle School – Media Center

Like this: Like Loading...