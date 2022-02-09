Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to structure fire at East Garden Restaurant

Career and volunteer fire rescue units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the report of a structure fire at East Garden Restaurant on Pantops at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The first apparatus arrived on scene five minutes after dispatch. Crews have extinguished the fire.

From the initial investigation, the fire appears to have started in the kitchen of the restaurant.

There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal.