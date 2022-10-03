Agriculture department launches pilot program to combat black vulture attacks

Attacks by black vultures on livestock in Virginia are recognized as a potentially serious threat to livestock producers.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) I working with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services to implement a program to assist livestock producers through the Virginia Cooperative Wildlife Damage Management Program.

According to a press release, livestock producers experiencing losses by black vulture attacks can obtain permits to kill up to five black vulture per year. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service provided VDACS with a depredation permit to authorize the issuance of sub-permits to livestock producers at no charge. Livestock producers who wish to kill more than five black vultures must obtain their own individual depredation permits.

Livestock producers must have already implemented non-lethal, mitigating actions to qualify for the program. Actions include attempts to disperse the vultures through hazing solutions with light or sound, and best management practices such as reducing open garbage, dead livestock, or outdoor feeding of domestic or wild animals.

Additional information is available online.