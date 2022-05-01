Adametz pitches eight scoreless innings as Liberty shuts out Stetson

Liberty left-hander Joe Adametz shut down the Stetson Hatters over the first eight innings, leading the Flames to an 8-0 victory Sunday afternoon at Melching Field at Conrad Stadium.

With the win, Liberty takes the three-game ASUN series, two games to one.

Adametz combined with reliever David Erickson, who pitched the ninth, to shutout the Hatters. Adametz pitched a career-high eight scoreless innings, scattering six hits. He struck out seven and walked one. The left-hander did not allow a runner past second during his outing.

Third baseman Stephen Hill and designated hitter Brady Gulakowski each had two hits and two RBI for the Flames in the contest.

Liberty moves to 28-14 overall and 14-7 in the ASUN Conference play. Stetson falls to 20-23 overall and 6-15 in conference play.

