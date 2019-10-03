ACC Men’s Soccer Notebook: A look at the week ahead

Published Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, 7:53 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The ACC men’s soccer conference schedule reaches its midway point this weekend.

Eight ACC programs are currently ranked in the Soccer America, while seven teams are in the United Soccer Coaches poll. Off to a 9-0 start, Virginia ascended to No. 1 in both polls this week.

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, Oct. 4

Notre Dame at No. -/17 NC State | 6 p.m. | ACCN

No. 20/20 North Carolina at Pitt | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

No. 3/4 Wake Forest at Boston College | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

No. 24/18 Louisville at No. 1/1 Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Syracuse at No. 18/11 Duke | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Saturday, Oct. 5

No. 22/25 Virginia Tech at No. 6/15 Clemson | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Monday, Oct. 7

Howard at Pitt | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Northeastern at Boston College | 4 p.m. | ACCNX

Purdue Fort Wayne at Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

High Point at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ACCN

East Tennessee State at NC State | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

West Virginia at North Carolina | 7 p.m. | ACCNX

All times Eastern

Rankings: United Soccer Coaches/Soccer America