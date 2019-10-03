ACC Men’s Soccer Notebook: A look at the week ahead
The ACC men’s soccer conference schedule reaches its midway point this weekend.
Eight ACC programs are currently ranked in the Soccer America, while seven teams are in the United Soccer Coaches poll. Off to a 9-0 start, Virginia ascended to No. 1 in both polls this week.
Upcoming Schedule
Friday, Oct. 4
Notre Dame at No. -/17 NC State | 6 p.m. | ACCN
No. 20/20 North Carolina at Pitt | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 3/4 Wake Forest at Boston College | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
No. 24/18 Louisville at No. 1/1 Virginia | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Syracuse at No. 18/11 Duke | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Saturday, Oct. 5
No. 22/25 Virginia Tech at No. 6/15 Clemson | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Monday, Oct. 7
Howard at Pitt | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Northeastern at Boston College | 4 p.m. | ACCNX
Purdue Fort Wayne at Notre Dame | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
High Point at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ACCN
East Tennessee State at NC State | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
West Virginia at North Carolina | 7 p.m. | ACCNX
All times Eastern
Rankings: United Soccer Coaches/Soccer America
