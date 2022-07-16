988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline three-digit dialing begins today
The new 988 three-digit code goes into effect in the U.S. today – and has been years in the making. 988 has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. These trained counselors will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary.
“Today’s transition to the 988 three-digit code for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a major step forward toward equitable and universal access to mental health support and services across the country,” said Schroeder Stribling, president and CEO of Mental Health America.
“The launch of 988 heralds a major step toward realizing a national strategy to meet mental health needs with mental health-specific intervention at the point of crisis. But this is just the beginning. There is much more work to do,” said Stribling. “The public and private sectors must work together to create a robust crisis response system that links callers to culturally responsive community-based support and services. That includes expanding 988 capacity and capability in every community, ensuring mobile crisis teams are available to provide a mental health response, establishing stabilization options to provide somewhere to go in crisis, and investing in building a mental health crisis workforce – including leveraging peer support.
“To build this robust system, policymakers at the federal, state, and local levels must ensure additional, sustainable investment in the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. We cannot get to where we need to be without a long-term commitment to providing increased funding and resources. We also cannot get there by focusing on crisis support alone. We must put additional investment into prevention and early intervention to help people avoid a crisis stage altogether and improve wellness for all.”
The Lifeline’s network of more than 200 crisis centers has been in operation since 2005, and has been proven to be effective. It’s the counselors at these local crisis centers who answer the contacts the Lifeline receives every day. Numerous studies have shown that callers feel less suicidal, less depressed, less overwhelmed and more hopeful after speaking with a Lifeline counselor.
For more information, visit 988lifeline.org