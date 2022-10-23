7 crypto trends that will change the way you invest forever in 2023

To start with, 2022 hasn’t been the best for cryptocurrency investors and the blockchain industry. Be it the Russia-Ukraine war or the horrendous fall of June 13, where coins like BTC suffered more than a 10% loss in a day; there are many issues to point out. While some crypto projects couldn’t withstand the fall and collapsed totally, some are still recovering from the hit.

And when the crypto investors thought that the year 2022 was meant to be doom, we have new projects like Dash2Trade, Impt.io and Tamadoge making a wave. These projects have become the go-to for crypto investors due to their promising start and transparency in their plans for the future.

And if you are a cryptocurrency investor or planning to get started in 2023, here are 8 top performing cryptocurrencies in 2022 with a potential to do better in 2023.

Dash 2 Trade(D2T): The Newest Project Making Waves In The Crypto Space

Dash 2 Trade is a great project every crypto investor should watch out for. Dash2Trade aims to make the automation of trading as seamless as possible. The “strategy builder” option makes trading and adopting new trading strategies far easier, even for retail traders with less experience.

It also provides amazing features that will make trading easy for those with a depth of experience and those who are newer to the space. The native token of this platform is D2T, and it’s selling for $0.0476 in the ongoing presale, which is still in the 1st stage.

Undoubtedly, this crypto is set to explode and bring big gains to investors in 2022.

Impt.io (IMPT) – The Best Performing Eco-Friendly Cryptocurrency In 2022

Ever wonder why this coin comes so high in our ranking? Impt.io comes up with the best plan to deal with the carbon load threatening the ecosystem. And with almost $6 million raised just 16 days into the presale, the project has been dubbed the best cryptocurrency with the highest presale in history.

The Impt.io project introduced carbon credits used for depleting the carbon load threatening the ecosystem. To access the carbon credit, you will need the IMPT token, the native token for the Impt.io project.

With the progress recorded so far and how well investors are keying into this project, we believe there’s more to come from this Crypto asset in 2023. And if you are interested in investing in any crypto project comes 2023, Impt.io should come first on your list.

Tamadoge (TAMA) – The Best Meme Coin In 2022

Is there a better-structured meme coin than Tamadoge? Well, as you should have known that meme coins are just jokes. They lack proper planning, so many of these coins can’t survive for long.

In contrast to this belief, Tamadoge comes with a clearly defined and transparent project that has never been seen in the meme coin industry.

Tamadoge hasn’t only introduced its metaverse (Tamaverse) but also an NFT store, a P2E, and a native token (TAMA). In the Tamaverse, users can acquire a baby pet (Tama dog) and shop for food and other accessories needed for the pet’s survival. The pet can be used for challenges or sold as an NFT.

he blockchain industry widely accepted the Tamadoge project. The presale ended well before schedule, where over $19M was generated, and 50% of the available 2 billion TAMA token was sold.

Since then, Tamadoge hasn’t looked back, with the token ($0.03934) now worth almost 400% more than the presale price ($0.01). And with the token already available in over seven exchange platforms, while we expect more to come, the Tamadoge project is living up to the expectations.

And if any coin that should appreciate comes in 2023, expect Tamadoge to be the year’s hit.

Avalanche (AVAX) – The Best Blockchain Alternative To Ethereum

With the ability to process 4,500 transactions per second, as their website claims, Avalanche is arguably the best blockchain alternative to Ethereum. This project is faster and user-centric as the users determine the transaction fees and the coin creation rate.

While this coin might have depreciated due to chaos in the blockchain industry, its sustainability has been outstanding. And, looking forward to 2023, Avalanche is expected to be among the top gainers.

Enjin (ENJ) – The Forerunner In The Use Of NFTs In Gaming

As the pioneer in using NFTs and trading in-game items, Enjin stands as one of the best in the gaming crypto industry. Its native token, ENJ, has since gained the approval of the gaming industry as an Ethereum token standard for specialized NFTs (ERC-1155).

Also, this project is backed by notable investors such as coinbase Ventures, coinFund, and others. Thus, making the Enjin project sustainable and after the gloomy market in 2022, we expect this coin to gain more in 2023.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) – The Best Binance Smart Chain Based Decentralized Exchange

Topping the list of coins on the Binance Smart Chain is the PancakeSwap project, which highlights how high investors think of this project. PancakeSwap gives its users the liberty to govern the community, allowing the user to provide tokens, farm liquidity, and earn rewards.

While this coin might have flickered like other cryptocurrencies in 2022, the project is dubbed worthwhile by crypto investors, and it is expected to gain momentum come 2023.

Crypto Snack (SNACK) – The Best iGaming Token

The Crypto Snack is a top crypto gaming platform with many valuable features that investors find extraordinary. This project is split into three unique brands (SNACK token, Green Snack, and Snack Gaming).

The SNACK token is the native coin for the Snack Community; the Green Snack is the eco-friendly project, While the Snack Gaming offers a platform where users can stake and earn rewards.

This project is considered the best iGaming project by investors and has been so far impressive. We expect this coin to gain more value in the coming years, and if you’re looking to invest in cryptocurrencies in 2023, Crypto Snack comes in handy.

ApeCoin (APE) – Popular Meme Coin With High Price Potential

ApeCoin was launched in March 2022 and was widely accepted by the crypto community. The APE token, the native token of the ApeCoin Community, is an ERC-20 token and is a valuable commodity in the Apecoin Community.

With the APE, you can access, trade, and vote on the community governance of the ApeCoin ecosystem. Also, this coin offers the incentive for participating in gaming on some third-party websites.

These features and many other associated benefits make the ApeCoin project a must-have for crypto investors interested in the gaming industry. And looking forward to 2023, we expect APE to be a topper.

Conclusion

With the instability in the blockchain industry, crypto investors suffered a massive loss in 2022. Going into 2023, some of the newly released cryptos, such as Dash2Trade, Impt.io and Tamadoge, appear to continue their impressive 2022 performances.

Others like Avalanche, Enjin, PancakeSwap, and Crypto Snack have a proven potential to be a riser after the storm, and we expect more from these coins in 2023. Ape Coin hasn’t performed poorly since released earlier in March, and with 2023 almost here, this coin has a considerable possibility to go further high.

All in all, you must understand that the crypto industry is volatile and make sure you do broad market research before investing in any coin.

