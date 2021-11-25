5 reasons why you need to have an open fireplace

The open fireplace is a centerpiece for those who love to entertain or cozy up on the couch on a cold rainy day. Nothing can beat the warmth, light and crackle of a fire. Open fireplaces have come a long way with vast improvements in performance and efficiency. They heat living spaces by using heat from the back of the open fireplace to create convection heat that would otherwise be lost.

Here are 5 more reasons why you need to have an open fireplace:

Open fireplaces are beautiful

Yes, open fireplaces are more than just a heating system. They take up space, but they’re often an aesthetically pleasing focal point in your living room or family area that can be enjoyed for years to come.

Open fireplaces harken back to when open fires were the only source of heat, and they’re even more beautiful today. Aesthetics aside, open fireplaces are also more environmentally friendly than their closed counterparts. This is because you can enjoy them without having your heating system running at full blast. An open flame is natural, so it’s much less energy-intensive than electric or gas furnaces.

They create an atmosphere of warmth and coziness

There is nothing like an open fireplace to create a warm, cozy atmosphere. Whether it’s a romantic evening or your entire family is gathered to watch TV on winter nights, open fireplaces provide the perfect setting for everyone. Your family will love spending time in the warmth of your open fireplace.

Open fireplaces can also increase property value if you plan on selling your home anytime soon! Modern open fires have come a long way since our grandparents were kids! Open-hearth technology has radically changed over the past few decades. The traditional brick open fireplace had long been the centerpiece for those who loved to entertain, but it was not very efficient. Modern replacements are appealing to those with an eco-friendly lifestyle who love spending time at home.

The smell of wood smoke is calming and relaxing

Nothing beats the smell of wood-burning to conjure up a sense of nature and tranquility. Open fireplaces allow you to enjoy the natural smell of wood smoke without any hassle. There’s nothing like sitting by the fireplace on a cold winter night with your favorite drink in hand, enjoying the crackling sound as you warm up from head to toe!

They’re a great focal point for your living room or family room

Open fireplaces allow you to create a focal point for your living room or family room. You can integrate them with the rest of your decor, and they will become great conversation pieces.

Yes, it is not just a heat source – but a social magnet as people gather in front of the fire.

You’ll never have to worry about heating bills again

With an open fireplace, you get all the benefits of convection heat and lower fuel bills. Get more heat using less fuel and save money by using a modern open fireplace. The contemporary steel design assists the fireplaces in radiating heat both immediately from the flame and by convection. This means you’ll be burning less while still achieving the same output or better.

Don’t miss out on enjoying an open fireplace at home

Overall, there are too many benefits to list them all here.

The open design helps generate heat more efficiently.

All-natural fuel helps free people from dependency on gas and electric utility companies that continue raising prices every year.

A well-designed open wood fireplace gives off enough heat to replace central heating units in extreme climates.

Wood fireplaces keep homes warm all day by radiating heat through the walls and are less expensive than other forms of heating.

Running costs are primarily for the purchase of fuel (wood).

Maintenance is minimal.

Modern open fireplaces are made from stainless, galvanized steel and are long-lasting with easy-cleaning features.

All these benefits make open fires an intelligent choice for today’s homeowners. Aesthetically pleasing and enhancing any living space, they become an impressive feature in most homes or condos where heating efficiency is essential to keeping energy costs down.

There might be a downside, but we haven’t discovered it yet. So please comment below with any ideas.

