10-run seventh propels Liberty into ASUN Semifinals

Published Saturday, May. 22, 2021, 9:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The No.1 North seed Liberty Flames broke a 2-2 tie with 10 runs in the seventh inning, dropping the No. 4 North seed Bellarmine Knights 12-6, Saturday afternoon in the second game of their best-of-three ASUN Quarterfinal series at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Field. With the win, Liberty sweeps the series, 2-0, and advances to the ASUN Semifinals, starting Thursday at UNF’s Harmon Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Liberty left fielder Aaron Anderson went 5-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. Teammate Will Wagner collected three hits for the second straight day. The second baseman drove in a run and scored a run in the contest.

Flames starter Dylan Cumming settled in after allowing two runs in the first to pitch six scoreless innings before leaving with two out in the eighth. The right-hander went 7 2/3 innings, his longest outing of the season.

Liberty moves to 37-12. Bellarmine is eliminated from the ASUN Championship and finishes the year with a 13-26 record.

Related

Comments