Wood Ducks return favor with 1-0 shutout of P-Nats

Published Friday, Jun. 9, 2017, 11:09 pm

A night after a 10-0 shutout victory, the Potomac Nationals (27-34) failed to plate a run in a 1-0 loss to the Down East Wood Ducks (22-38). Potomac managed just five hits and had multiple men reach base in just one inning.

p-natsDespite a strong start from LHP Grant Borne (L, 1-2), the P-Nats failed to muster much of anything offensively against RHP Richelson Pena (W, 4-2). Borne allowed just one run on six hits over a season high seven innings. It was the second straight night that the Potomac starter went at least seven innings. Pena did just better though, as the Down East starter allowed just five hits over seven-shutout frames.

The only run in the game came in the top of the third inning. SS Arturo Lara led off the frame with a single. After Borne induced two groundouts, CF Matt Lipka put the Wood Ducks on top 1-0 with an RBI double. The Wood Ducks left Lipka at second base, and finished 1-6 with RISP.

The P-Nats’ best offensive chance came in the home half of the third frame, as they tallied three singles against Pena. 1B Ian Sagdal led off with a single, but quickly got picked off with LF Jack Sundberg at the plate. Sundberg then singled, while SS David Masters put men on first and second base with a base hit. With two men on and two outs, 2B Bryan Mejia fouled out to first base and ended Potomac’s best offensive threat.

After the scoring chance in the third inning, Potomac managed just three baserunners through the rest of the game. Sundberg singled in the fourth inning, CF Victor Robles doubled in the fifth frame, and Masters walked in the bottom of the seventh inning. RHP Jose Valdespina retired the side in order in the eighth inning for the Wood Ducks, while RHP Ricardo Rodriguez (SV, 9) remained perfect in save chances with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

As each team has picked up a shutout in the series, they’ll turn to Saturday night with a chance to take the series lead. Potomac will send LHP Hector Silvestre (5-2, 4.55) to the mound. Silvestre has pitched at least five innings in nine of his first 11 starts, though the right-handed starter has surrendered at least four earned runs in two of his last three outings. For the Wood Ducks, RHP Jonathan Hernandez (0-1, 17.18) is set for just his second start in the Carolina League. Hernandez gave up seven runs on 12 hits in his debut, a loss vs. the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

First pitch on Saturday night is set for 6:35. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 6:20pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

