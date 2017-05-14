 jump to example.com

Winners of 2017 Virginia Fleet Safety Awards

Published Sunday, May. 14, 2017, 7:25 pm

The Virginia Trucking Association presented its 2017 Safety Awards on April 25 during its annual VTA Safety and Human Resources Conference, held at the Stonewall Jackson Hotel in Staunton.

virginia trucking associationThe safety awards are generously sponsored by Nansemond Insurance Agency of Suffolk.
J.D. Newman, Inc. of Elkwood was presented the 2017 Grand Trophy for Fleet Safety in Virginia. This award is presented to the company that was judged to have had the state’s most effective motor carrier safety program during 2016.

J.D. Newman, Inc. won the award in their division with an accident frequency rate of .60. In 2016, their Virginia-based drivers worked a total of 91,000 hours with no fatalities. With their dedication to safety their efforts proved to be very rewarding in 2016, resulting in having travelled 2.5 million miles with 93% no violation roadside inspections, no driver moving violations and no out of service violations for driver or equipment and no over gross weight violations.

Matthew Smith of Elkins, W.Va., and a driver for Walmart Transportation LLC in Mount Crawford, was named the 2017 Virginia Truck Driver of the Year. Smith has been a professional truck driver for over 22 years and had driven over 2.4 million miles without an accident. Company management describes him as “a model driver in safety and community involvement.” He champions his company’s “Committed to Safety” events with local schools, teaching high school students how to drive safely around commercial vehicles, represented his employer at the 2016 & 2017 “Worlds of Work Expo” where he educated 3000 students and 250 teachers and does volunteer work in the Annual Toy Convoy to support the Salvation Army.

Fleet Safety Awards were presented to the following companies that had the lowest 2016 Virginia accident frequency rate in their class of competition:

CLI Transport LP – Claysburg, Pa.
Englander Transportation, Inc. – Roanoke
FedEX Freight Inc. – Harrison, Ark.
Hilldrup Companies – Stafford
I.D.M. Trucking, Inc. – Weyers Cave
J.D. Newman, Inc. – Elkwood
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. – Thomasville, N.C.
Southeastern Freight Lines – Lexington, S.C.
Walmart Transportation, LLC – Bentonville, Ark.

Improvement Awards for the fleets which had the greatest percentage of improvement in their accident frequency over the previous contest year were won by Hilldrup Companies, Stafford, VA; and CLI Transport LP, Claysburg,Pa.

Fleet Safety Certificates were awarded to the following companies who had an improved safety record over the previous year:

CLI Transport LP – Claysburg, Pa.
Hilldrup Companies – Stafford
Howell’s Motor Freight – Roanoke
Interstate Van Lines, Inc.- Gordonsville
Walmart Transportation LLC – Bentonville, Ark.

