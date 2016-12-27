Wayne Theatre announces 2017 season highlights

“The Voice” finalist Chris Mann highlights the 2017 season at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro. Mann will appear at the Wayne on Friday, Jan. 13, to perform his critically-acclaimed “A Night with the Phantom” show.
The schedule for 2017 also includes a Jan. 22show with the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra, a two-night run of “I Love Broadway” on Feb. 3-4, the Annie Moses Band on March 3 and a performance by the award-winning PUSH Physical Theater on March 11.
“The 2017 season at the Wayne Theatre features our most diverse programming schedule to date,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.
The calendar of events also includes the popular Monday at the Movies series, with screenings of classic films like “Harold and Maude,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”
Coming to the Wayne in 2017
A highlight of the schedule will be the Waynesboro Players, who will take the stage at the Wayne for the first time Feb. 9-12 with a production of “Almost, Maine.”
“We’re especially looking forward to having the Waynesboro Players on stage at the Wayne. It will be a special weekend having the Players showcasing their top-notch programming at our premier event space,” Straight said.
A busy schedule of science and history lectures and the continuation of the On Screen In Person documentary film series helps round things out for the spring of 2017.
The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in downtown Waynesboro.
