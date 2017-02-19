VMI suffers 21-1 loss to George Mason
Published Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 6:54 pm
Front Page » Sports » VMI suffers 21-1 loss to George Mason
George Mason tallied 17 hits, including four home runs, en route to a 21-1 win over the VMI Keydets in game six of the Hughes Bros. Challenge, contested Sunday in Wilmington, N.C.
George Mason (2-1) jumped out to four runs in the first against starter Corey Johnston (0-1) and then added seven more in the third to blow the game open. Home runs by Logan Driscoll and Greg Popatak in the first inning were all the margin that winning pitcher Zach Mort (1-0), who scattered three hits and two walks over six innings, would need.
Johnston took the loss, giving up four runs on six hits and getting knocked out in the second. The VMI bullpen gave up eight walks and 11 hits and 17 of those runners scored.
Five Keydet pitchers, including starter Johnston, made their collegiate debuts in the contest.
No VMI (1-2) player finished the game with more than one hit – first baseman Collin Fleischer drove in the lone Keydet run with a sacrifice fly – while Driscoll led Mason with a 3 for 5, five RBI day.
VMI baseball will return to action Tuesday, when the Keydets travel to Charlottesville to take on the #16 Virginia Cavaliers at3 p.m.
