VMI Keydets announce 2017 women’s soccer schedule

Eight home games highlight the 2017 VMI women’s soccer schedule, which was announced by the program earlier this week. The Keydets will contest four conference games in the friendly confines of Patchin Field, and will play three of their first five games overall at home.

The 2017 regular season slate opens Friday, August 18 against UNC Asheville, a former Big South opponent. The teams last played in 2015, a 3-1 VMI win. VMI then hits the road for matches at Hampton (Aug. 21) and American (Aug. 24), a road trip that will include the first matchup ever with American. VMI then returns home to to face Saint Peter’s for the first weekend match of the regular season. The Peacocks are in Lexington August 26, and Saint Francis (Pa.) follows on the 31st of the month.

September features a long stretch of road games, as the Keydets play six of seven matches away from Patchin Field at one point during the month. VMI goes to Farmville to face Longwood Sept. 2, then travels to Manhattan on Sept. 8 and Mount St. Mary’s two days later. The Keydets briefly return home on the 15th, facing Radford, but then quickly resume their sojourn to Eastern Kentucky (Sept. 17), Furman (Sept. 22) and Wofford (Sept. 24).

Finally, the Keydets return to Lexington for a multi-match homestand on Sept. 29, when Western Carolina comes to town. ETSU follows on the first of October, and then VMI wraps up its road schedule at Chattanooga (Oct. 6), at Samford (Oct. 8) and at UNCG (Oct. 15).

The Keydets then conclude the regular season with a two-match homestand Oct. 20 and 22, playing host to The Citadel and Mercer on those days, respectively.

The 2017 Southern Conference Championship begins Oct. 25 on campus sites and continues with the quarterfinals Oct. 29 and 30, also on campus sites. The semifinals and finals will take place Nov. 3 and 5 in Birmingham, Ala., at the home field of the Samford Bulldogs.