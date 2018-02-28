 jump to example.com
 

Virginia Tourism awards 21 local music festivals with funds to stimulate economic growth

Published Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 8:07 pm

virginiaVirginia Tourism Corporation awarded sponsorships to 21 Virginia music festivals for total funds of $201,550 as part of its 2018 Music Festival Sponsorship Program.

The 21 music festivals that received awards reported 205,000 in attendance and an estimated $34 million in economic impact to communities across the Commonwealth in 2017. The VTC Music Festival Sponsorship Program is a funding source to help promote the growth of Virginia music festivals and to increase visitation to local communities, while also building Virginia’s reputation as a music destination.

The grants are expected to assist in greater attendance numbers and economic impact.

VTC sponsorships

Festival
Dates
Lead Organization
Old Mill Concert Series
May 4 – Nov. 2, 2018
Damascus Inn, Inc.
dba Damascus Old Mill
Lime Kiln Theater Summer Concert Series
May 4 -Sept. 22, 2018
Lime Kiln Arts, Inc.
 dba Lime Kiln Theater
Roots of American Music Concert Series at the Blue Ridge Music Center
Saturdays – May through September, 2018
Blue Ridge Music Center
Dr. Ralph Stanley’s Hills of Home Festival
May 24-26, 2018
Stanley Mountain Music Heritage Fund LLC
Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival
May 24-27, 2018
Rooster Walk, Inc.
Bluegrass & BBQ Festival
May 25-27, 2018
Festival Farm Productions
Supernova International Ska Festival
May 25-28, 2018
Social Music LLC
HoustonFest June 8-9, 2018 Galax Volunteer Fire Dept.
Mountains of Music Homecoming June 8-16, 2018 The Crooked Road
Funhouse Fest June 22-23, 2018 Virginia Arts Festival
Red Wings Roots Music Festival July 13-15, 2018 Black Bear Productions, LLC
Shenandoah Valley Music Festival July 20-Sept. 2, 2018 Shenandoah Valley Music Festival, Inc.
FloydFest July 25-29, 2018 Across-the-Way Productions, Inc./Blue Cow Arts
Carter Family Memorial Festival Aug. 3-4, 2018 Carter Family Memorial Center, Inc.
Staunton Music Festival Aug. 10-19, 2018 Tamworth Music Festival;
dba Staunton Music Festival
LOCKN’ Aug. 23-26, 2018 LOCKN’, LLC
Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival Aug. 24-25, 2018 Norfolk Festevents. LTD.
Appaloosa Roots Music Festival Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2018 Appaloosa Blue Ridge Arts Foundation
Bluegrass by the Bay Sept. 12-15, 2018 Thousand Trails Bluegrass by the Bay, Inc.
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
 Sept. 21-23, 2018 Birthplace of County Music
The Festy Experience
Oct. 5-7, 2018
 The Festy Experience

 



