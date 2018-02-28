Virginia Tourism awards 21 local music festivals with funds to stimulate economic growth

Virginia Tourism Corporation awarded sponsorships to 21 Virginia music festivals for total funds of $201,550 as part of its 2018 Music Festival Sponsorship Program.

The 21 music festivals that received awards reported 205,000 in attendance and an estimated $34 million in economic impact to communities across the Commonwealth in 2017. The VTC Music Festival Sponsorship Program is a funding source to help promote the growth of Virginia music festivals and to increase visitation to local communities, while also building Virginia’s reputation as a music destination.

The grants are expected to assist in greater attendance numbers and economic impact.

VTC sponsorships

Festival Dates Lead Organization Old Mill Concert Series May 4 – Nov. 2, 2018 Damascus Inn, Inc.

dba Damascus Old Mill Lime Kiln Theater Summer Concert Series May 4 -Sept. 22, 2018 Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. dba Lime Kiln Theater Roots of American Music Concert Series at the Blue Ridge Music Center Saturdays – May through September, 2018 Blue Ridge Music Center Dr. Ralph Stanley’s Hills of Home Festival May 24-26, 2018 Stanley Mountain Music Heritage Fund LLC Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival May 24-27, 2018 Rooster Walk, Inc. Bluegrass & BBQ Festival May 25-27, 2018 Festival Farm Productions Supernova International Ska Festival May 25-28, 2018 Social Music LLC HoustonFest June 8-9, 2018 Galax Volunteer Fire Dept. Mountains of Music Homecoming June 8-16, 2018 The Crooked Road Funhouse Fest June 22-23, 2018 Virginia Arts Festival Red Wings Roots Music Festival July 13-15, 2018 Black Bear Productions, LLC Shenandoah Valley Music Festival July 20-Sept. 2, 2018 Shenandoah Valley Music Festival, Inc. FloydFest July 25-29, 2018 Across-the-Way Productions, Inc./Blue Cow Arts Carter Family Memorial Festival Aug. 3-4, 2018 Carter Family Memorial Center, Inc. Staunton Music Festival Aug. 10-19, 2018 Tamworth Music Festival;

dba Staunton Music Festival LOCKN’ Aug. 23-26, 2018 LOCKN’, LLC Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival Aug. 24-25, 2018 Norfolk Festevents. LTD. Appaloosa Roots Music Festival Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2018 Appaloosa Blue Ridge Arts Foundation Bluegrass by the Bay Sept. 12-15, 2018 Thousand Trails Bluegrass by the Bay, Inc. Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Sept. 21-23, 2018 Birthplace of County Music The Festy Experience Oct. 5-7, 2018 The Festy Experience





