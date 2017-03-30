Virginia State Police investigating Buckingham County fatal crash
Published Thursday, Mar. 30, 2017, 9:43 am
Virginia State Police investigating Buckingham County fatal crash
At 7:42 a.m., Thursday (March 30), Virginia State Police responded to a fatal crash in Buckingham County. The crash occurred on Route 15 near Baptist Union Road in Dillwyn.
A tractor-trailer traveling along Route 15 struck two children approaching a school bus. Both children died at the scene.
The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team and Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team are on scene assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
