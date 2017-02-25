 jump to example.com

Virginia’s top corn, soybean producing counties

Published Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 9:44 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginiaAccomack County leads Virginia in corn and soybean production, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.

NASS released the corn and soybean county estimates today from the 2016 production year. Corn and soybeans are Virginia’s top cash crops, and together brought in nearly $361 million in cash receipts in 2015.

“Accomack County led the state in corn and soybean production, with more than 2.8 million bushels of corn and just over 1.2 million bushels of soybeans,” said Herman Ellison, Virginia state statistician with NASS. “The weather was up and down throughout the growing season, but yields were still respectable. The prolonged August dry spell robbed yield potential, especially for full season soybeans. On the other hand, rain in September improved double crop bean yields. Corn yields tended to be above the five-year average, while soybean yields were generally below.”

Accomack County is the leading corn producing county in Virginia for 2016, with production totaling 2,803,000 bushels, harvested from 17,700 acres. The top five counties include:

  • Accomack County – 2,803,000 bushels
  • Caroline County – 2,181,000 bushels
  • Essex County – 2,174,000 bushels
  • Augusta County – 2,009,000 bushels
  • Southampton County – 1,985,000 bushels

Culpeper County had the highest corn yield at 173.8 bushels per acre. The top five counties for yield include:

  • Culpeper County – 173.8 bushels per acre
  • Chesapeake City – 173 bushels per acre
  • Northampton County – 170.3 bushels per acre
  • Augusta County – 168.8 bushels per acre
  • Fauquier County – 165.8 bushels per acre

Accomack County is the leading soybean producing county for 2016, with production totaling 1,205,000 bushels, harvested from 34,100 acres.

  • Accomack County – 1,205,000 bushels
  • Caroline County – 921,000 bushels
  • Southampton County – 917,000 bushels
  • Isle of Wight County – 843,000 bushels
  • Hanover County – 781,000 bushels

Culpeper County led with the highest soybean yield, at 52 bushels per acre.

  • Culpeper County – 52 bushels per acre
  • Shenandoah County – 48.2 bushels per acre
  • Fauquier County – 48.1 bushels per acre
  • Rockingham County – 46.3 bushels per acre
  • Madison County – 45.5 bushels per acre

Virginia farmers harvested 50.32 million bushels of corn and 21.6 million bushels of soybeans during the 2016 harvest. Corn yield is 148 bushels per acre, down 13 bushels from 2015. Soybean yield is 36 bushels per acre, down 1.5 bushels from 2015. Farmers harvested 340,000 acres of corn for grain and 600,000 acres of soybeans.

“The county yield estimates we publish are used by other USDA agencies, such as Farm Service and Risk Management Agencies,” Ellison said. “FSA’s Agricultural Risk Coverage (ARC), Price Loss Coverage (PLC), County Loan Rates, Loan Repayment Rates and its disaster assistance program calculations all integrate the data from this survey. RMA uses the information for its Area Risk Protection Insurance Plan, establishment of transitional yields and determining when to make crop loss insurance payments.”

The complete listing of corn and soybean county estimates for each county is available online in the NASS QuickStats database: nass.usda.gov/Quick_Stats/Lite.

For more information, call the NASS Virginia Field Office at 804.771.8560.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

SUV crashes into house in Waynesboro accident

The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a crash that sent an SUV sailing into another vehicle and crashing into a house.

Inside the Numbers: Why the lid came off the rim for UVA in road win

For the better part of four games, #18 UVA couldn’t buy a jump shot, and that trend seemed to be continuing Saturday.

#18 UVA holds off N.C. State, 70-55

#18 UVA led by as many as 19 in the second half, but had to hold off a late N.C. State charge in a 70-55 win in Raleigh on Saturday.

2017 General Assembly passes amended two-year state budget, adjourns

The 2017 General Assembly passes amended two-year state budget, adjourns on time.

Poll: Is Trump watching too much cable news?

President Donald Trump famously watches a lot of cable news. Americans seem to think he doth watch too much, according to a new poll.

Virginia House passes bill to loosen gun safety rules in foster homes

The House of Delegates passed a bill to remove safety requirements surrounding the storage of guns by individuals caring for foster children.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Seven new planets in the neighborhood

Chris Graham talks with Virginia Tech professor Scott King about the NASA announcement of seven earth-like planets 39 light-years away.

Survey: What do Waynesboro residents think?

Residents think Waynesboro is a good place to live, raise children and retire, and that the city does a good job with police, fire and rescue.

Waynesboro High School student arrested for threats

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged a 16-year-old for communicating threats to Waynesboro High School.

Salvation Army thrift store closing: Tough decision, but right one

The Waynesboro Salvation Army thrift store on Arch Avenue has been consistently losing money in recent years.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 