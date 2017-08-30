 jump to example.com

Virginia among states with biggest gas prices increases post-Harvey

Published Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, 12:03 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Hurricane Harvey unleashed unprecedented amounts of rain in and around the Texas Gulf Coast, affecting homes, businesses and oil refineries.

virginiaAbout one quarter of the refining capacity in the region has been knocked offline, leading to more expensive gas prices across the country.

States close to, or in the lower Atlantic seaboard, like Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia are among those which are likely to see the largest gas prices increases as the Gulf Coast is the primary provider of gasoline for the region.

The impact could be felt as far north as Delaware.

“While the full impact of Hurricane Harvey on gulf coast refineries is still unknown, the outages that have already occurred, will prompt gas price increases of approximately 15-25 cents for many states east of the Mississippi,” said Martha Mitchell Meade, Manager Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Increases could, however, go higher than 25 cents per gallon if refinery damage is extensive.” The gas prices spike is expected to hit within about ten days.

Gas prices increases are not expected to be as severe as they could be or as they were after hurricane Katrina when prices increased 80 cents per gallon.

  • Current supply of 100 million barrels of crude is strong and is in addition to a large strategic reserve that the president could release if indicated.  As a result, if refineries restart and crude oil and employees can get to them, they is enough product to refine.
  • The high-demand summer driving season officially ends on Monday, Labor Day, further easing production pressure.
  • The Environmental Protection Agency may waive current restrictions and allow gulf coast refineries to produce winter blends of gasoline immediately. These blends are less expensive to produce and could therefore help to curtail extreme price increases at the pump.
  • While not yet known, early indicators do not seem to point to extensive damage to majority of refineries in the gulf.

AAA is remaining as optimistic as possible based on current information coming out of the gulf, yet there are still many “unknowns” regarding how the gas situation will play out in the days, weeks and possibly even months to come. “Despite the country’s overall oil and gasoline inventories standing at or above 5-year highs, until there is clear picture of damage and an idea of when all refineries can return to full operational status, gas prices will continue to increase,” added Meade.

AAA noted the following as some of the information which is still in flux.

  • Many refineries are still down or only partially operational.
  • Damage to refineries is unknown.
  • Inability for workers to get to refineries is a concern.
  • Transportation systems which carry gasoline or crude could be impacted.
  • Time line for all refineries to be fully operational is unknown.

At $2.40, today’s national gas price average is six cents more expensive on the week and one of the largest one-week national gas prices surge seen this summer.

The national average could climb to $2.50 as a result of Harvey. The last time the average reached $2.50 was Aug. 28, 2015. Some Texas refineries could be back online as early as the end of this week, while refineries near the Texas/Louisiana coast are operating at reduced rates.

 

Virginia

Today

Change Since Yesterday

Last Month

Last Year
National

$2.40

Up two cents

$2.31

$2.22
Virginia

$2.19

Up two cents

$2.09

$2.02
Charlottesville

$2.17

Up four cents 

$2.07

$2.01
Norfolk Area

$2.16

Up three cents 

$2.08

$2.02
Richmond

$2.16

Up two cents 

$2.07

$1.99
Roanoke

$2.20

Up three cents 

$2.02

$2.03
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Herring warns Virginians to be cautious donating to assist victims of Harvey
Liberty basketball awards Farquhar with scholarship
Game Preview: UVA opens 2017 football season vs. William & Mary
Community forum on opioids set for Sept. 28
Staunton man dies in fatal crash in Augusta County
The Disney Pillowcase Project at Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library
Shenandoah University awarded nearly $1 Million to diversify, transform physician assistant workforce
Altoona clinches playoff berth with soggy win over Squirrels
McAuliffe declares September as Virginia Spirits Month
Author Chris Lassiter to host book signing for Grits and the Grimels
Self-driving car completes cross-country trip
Gavin Collins has career day in 9-3 Hillcats win
Black Masala kicks off free outdoor concert at IX Art Park
Restoring flow of surplus military gear to police risks gains in community trust
VCU poll: Half of Virginians support campus anti-discrimination policies over unlimited free speech
Virginia Organizing to join Defend DACA/Protect TPS Week of Action
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 