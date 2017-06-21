Valley League Roundup: Turks top River Bandits

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Harrisonburg Turks (6-10) beat the Woodstock River Bandits (7-9) 6-1 Wednesday night. Tony Beam led the Turks by going 2-for-3 with a run scored.

The Turks get their second win and fifth game with double-digit hits in a row.

Devermann (1-2) got the win for the Turks. He pitched 5.0 innings giving up 2 hits and adding two strikeouts. Brady Jones got the loss for the Lumberjacks. He gave up three earned on three hits and struck out two.

Tevin Mitchell hit his first home run of the season for the Turks. His homer started the scoring off for the game. He also scored two additional runs. Nick DiPonzio went 1-for-2 with a RBI and a run scored and Tony Beam went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Brendan Venter also had a good performance as he went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored. Austin Adams led the way for the Lumberjacks. He went 2-for-3.

The Turks will travel to Covington (5-10) to play the Lumberjacks. Start time at Casey Field is 7pm. Probable starters for the game are Carter Bach (0-0) and PJ Piesko (1-1). This will be Bach’s first start on the season. This will be the first time these teams meet, as the previous game got postponed due to rain. This game was originally rescheduled to be played on June 26 but is now moved to July 3. It will be at Veterans Memorial Park.

Staunton Braves shut out Waynesboro Generals

Four Staunton pitchers combined on a six-hit shutout to lead the Braves to a 7-0 win at Waynesboro on Wednesday.

Deacon Medders (1-0, 1.58 ERA) got the win with six innings of four-hit baseball, striking out eight and walking two.

Antwaun Tucker had three hits for Staunton (6-8), and Max Wood had two hits and three RBI.

Waynesboro (9-6) drops a game and a half behind first-place Charlottesville (10-4) in the South Division standings.