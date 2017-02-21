Tree trimming Wednesday on Route 250 at Afton

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow, VDOT will close the westbound right lane on Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Afton in Nelson County.

The lane closure — located between Skyline Drive and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) — will allow a crew to trim trees and roadside vegetation on the slope above the Route 250 roadway.

Westbound motorists should keep left and drive with caution near the work zone.

In the event of rain, the work will occur from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted toTwitter.com/VaDOTCulp.