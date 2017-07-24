Third UVA golfer qualifies for U.S. Amateur

UVA sophomore Ashton Poole (Charlotte, N.C.) survived a four-hole playoff to earn a spot to the 2017 U.S. Amateur Championship.

Poole qualified at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniel, WVa. He had rounds of 66 and 72 for a two-round total of 138. The U.S. Amateur will take place Aug. 14-20 at Pacific Palisades, Calif.

He will be one of three Cavaliers competing. Also in the field will be recent UVA graduates Derek Bard and Jimmy Stanger.