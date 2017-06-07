 jump to example.com

Staunton Police seek information on early morning shooting

Published Wednesday, Jun. 7, 2017, 11:26 am

The Staunton Police Department is asking the public’s assistance for information related to a shooting that occurred this morning in the 2200 block of Orange Street.

staunton virginiaAt approximately 2 a.m., the police department received a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of Orange Street. Upon initial response officers did not locate a disturbance.  A short time later the police department was notified of a gunshot victim at Augusta Health.  An investigation is ongoing.

The 33-year-old male victim was later flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

