Staunton Police seek information on early morning shooting
Published Wednesday, Jun. 7, 2017, 11:26 am
The Staunton Police Department is asking the public’s assistance for information related to a shooting that occurred this morning in the 2200 block of Orange Street.
At approximately 2 a.m., the police department received a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of Orange Street. Upon initial response officers did not locate a disturbance. A short time later the police department was notified of a gunshot victim at Augusta Health. An investigation is ongoing.
The 33-year-old male victim was later flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.
