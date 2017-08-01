 jump to example.com

Squirrels streak halted: Sea Dogs snag opener

Published Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 10:49 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Sea Dogs (50-56) rallied for three runs in the seventh inning, grabbing a late-lead over Richmond (46-61) to snap the Squirrels four-game winning streak on Tuesday at Hadlock Field. Flying Squirrels starting pitcher Tyler Herb received a no-decision, despite his fourth consecutive quality outing. Game two of the series is set for Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.

richmond flying squirrelsPortland pulled ahead with a three-run seventh inning against newly-converted reliever Sam Coonrod. Coonrod punched out the first batter he faced, but walked the next two, leading to trouble. After Joseph Monge grounded out, Chad De La Guerra doubled inside the first base bag to tie the game. Michael Chavis then pushed Portland into the lead 4-3, connecting on a base hit to right field.

Coonrod (3-11) suffered the loss in his first relief appearance of the year. The righty walked two, struck out two and allowed the three runs on two hits to take the defeat.

The Flying Squirrels struck first against Henry Owens with a run in the top of the third inning. Daniel Carbonell ignited the offense with a double off the Maine Monster in left field. With two outs, C.J. Hinojosa then pushed across the game’s first run on a base hit into center field. Owens, stranded Hinojosa to end the inning, but needed 57 pitches over the first three frames.

Richmond added a second run in the fourth, forcing Owens out of the game after four innings of work. K.C. Hobson beat the defensive shift, looping a base hit to left field to begin the inning. Owens then scuffled with his command, walking Dylan Davis and Hunter Cole to load the bases with two outs. Jeff Arnold followed with a bases loaded walk, brining home Hobson for a 2-0 lead.

The fourth was the final inning thrown by Owens. The lefty needed 93 pitches to generate 12 outs, departing trailing 2-0. Portland’s Taylor Grover took over in the fifth inning and also loaded the bases, allowing a sacrifice fly to Brandon Bednar (3-0).

Herb remained in control throughout his start, lasting six innings in the no-decision. The righty stranded at least one runner on base over the first four innings until he recorded his first 1-2-3 inning in the fifth. Herb returned for the sixth inning and allowed a solo home run on the first pitch before setting down the next three hitters to end his outing.

Herb tossed six innings and allowed the one run on five hits. He struck out six and walked two in the no-decision.

The Portland bullpen held the game together, first with two innings from Grover and then a pair from Jake Cosart. Cosart retired all six batters he faced to earn the win. Lefty Bobby Poyner retired the side in the ninth to earn his fourth save of the year.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Sicnarf Loopstok has career night in 9-2 Hillcats win
Grey Finwood named VMI baseball volunteer assistant
Tom Sox top Generals, end Waynesboro VBL summer run
Warner, Kaine join senators introducing bill to reduce prescription drug costs
Senators introduce bill to improve cybersecurity of IoT devices
Liberty adds second three-game football series with Virginia
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Making sense of the Mooch
VMI Football: Practice underway, season captains named
UVA men’s soccer finalizes 2017 recruiting class
Group says federal gun bill poses threat to Virginia’s public safety
Obama, McAuliffe push on disability workforce regs gets it all wrong
Easy presentation maker for your business project
New tool could find relief for America’s overworked energy grid
Stuff the Bus is almost here
McAuliffe announces task force on millennial civic engagement
VCU, Swedish study finds that pregnancy is an intrinsic motivator for drug abuse cessation
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 