Squirrels streak halted: Sea Dogs snag opener

The Sea Dogs (50-56) rallied for three runs in the seventh inning, grabbing a late-lead over Richmond (46-61) to snap the Squirrels four-game winning streak on Tuesday at Hadlock Field. Flying Squirrels starting pitcher Tyler Herb received a no-decision, despite his fourth consecutive quality outing. Game two of the series is set for Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.

Portland pulled ahead with a three-run seventh inning against newly-converted reliever Sam Coonrod. Coonrod punched out the first batter he faced, but walked the next two, leading to trouble. After Joseph Monge grounded out, Chad De La Guerra doubled inside the first base bag to tie the game. Michael Chavis then pushed Portland into the lead 4-3, connecting on a base hit to right field.

Coonrod (3-11) suffered the loss in his first relief appearance of the year. The righty walked two, struck out two and allowed the three runs on two hits to take the defeat.

The Flying Squirrels struck first against Henry Owens with a run in the top of the third inning. Daniel Carbonell ignited the offense with a double off the Maine Monster in left field. With two outs, C.J. Hinojosa then pushed across the game’s first run on a base hit into center field. Owens, stranded Hinojosa to end the inning, but needed 57 pitches over the first three frames.

Richmond added a second run in the fourth, forcing Owens out of the game after four innings of work. K.C. Hobson beat the defensive shift, looping a base hit to left field to begin the inning. Owens then scuffled with his command, walking Dylan Davis and Hunter Cole to load the bases with two outs. Jeff Arnold followed with a bases loaded walk, brining home Hobson for a 2-0 lead.

The fourth was the final inning thrown by Owens. The lefty needed 93 pitches to generate 12 outs, departing trailing 2-0. Portland’s Taylor Grover took over in the fifth inning and also loaded the bases, allowing a sacrifice fly to Brandon Bednar (3-0).

Herb remained in control throughout his start, lasting six innings in the no-decision. The righty stranded at least one runner on base over the first four innings until he recorded his first 1-2-3 inning in the fifth. Herb returned for the sixth inning and allowed a solo home run on the first pitch before setting down the next three hitters to end his outing.

Herb tossed six innings and allowed the one run on five hits. He struck out six and walked two in the no-decision.

The Portland bullpen held the game together, first with two innings from Grover and then a pair from Jake Cosart. Cosart retired all six batters he faced to earn the win. Lefty Bobby Poyner retired the side in the ninth to earn his fourth save of the year.