Squirrels drop sixth straight

Darian Sandford singled home the game-winning run for Harrisburg in the bottom of the tenth inning, giving the Senators (28-38) a 2-1 walkoff win over Richmond (27-40) on Saturday night at FNB field.

The Squirrels offense was limited to only one hit, a base hit from C.J. Hinojosa in the sixth inning. Starting pitcher Dan Slania worked a season-high seven innings and allowed just one unearned run for Richmond in a no-decision. The Squirrels have lost six consecutive games and will attempt to avoid the sweep on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Facing Collin Balester in the bottom of the tenth, Isaac Ballou worked a walk to put the winning run on base. Ballou reached second on a sacrifice bunt and scored the winning run on a base hit to center field off the bat of Sanford. Balester (1-4) suffered the loss despite striking out the side in the ninth and allowing only one hit.

For the second straight night, speedster Sandford created a run with his legs in the first inning. Sandford worked a walk to begin the frame and motored to third base on an errant pickoff throw. Yadiel Hernandez then brought him home with a base hit to left field for a 1-0 Senators lead. Neftali Soto also singled in the inning, but Slania limited the damage to the one run.

Senators right-hander John Simms was in control to start the game, setting down the first 10 batters of the night. Myles Schroder became the first Squirrels player to reach base, getting hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. Schroder took second on a passed ball and tied the game on consecutive Harrisburg errors. Schroder was hit twice in the contest and has extended his franchise record in the category to 32.

Slania moved the game along, working around bunt base hit in the third and a single in the fourth. The righty punched out a Mario Lisson to end the fourth inning and held a pitch count of 56 heading into the fifth.

Richmond loaded the bases against Simms in the fourth inning but could not score. Simms hit a pair of batters and Soto booted a ball at second, putting three runners on without the benefit of a hit. Simms induced a fly ball out to escape the jam and keep the game tied.

Simms did not allow a hit until C.J. Hinojosa singled with two outs in the sixth inning. The righty returned to get the first two outs of the seventh, prior to reaching his pitch limit and being removed. He lasted 6.2 innings and allowed one run {unearned) on one lonely hit. He struck out eight batters and hit three in the no-decision.

Slania lasted a season-high seven innings and also received a no-decision for the outstanding effort. The righty struck out seven and walked two while allowing one unearned run. Slania tossed 91 pitches in his first start with the Squirrels since April.

Jarret Martin entered to work the seventh and walked two and struck out one in a scoreless inning. Collin Balester took over for the ninth and struck out the side, sending the contest to extra innings.