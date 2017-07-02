Squirrels drop fourth straight

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Flying Squirrels (33-48) dropped their fourth consecutive game on Sunday evening, falling in ten innings to Reading (49-30) by a final of 4-3 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Reading’s Malquin Canelo doubled to begin the tenth inning and scored the winning-run from third on a bouncing ball to second base with the infield drawn in. Squirrels reliever Stephen Johnson suffered the loss in his first game back with Richmond since 2015. The Squirrels will attempt to avoid the series sweep in the final game of the road trip on Monday at 6:35 p.m.

Tied 3-3 entering the tenth, Reading’s Zach Coppola brought home the game-winning run with a ground ball that tipped off the glove and then body of second baseman Miguel Gomez. Johnson (1-0) relieved Cody Hall to start the inning, and allowed the double to Canelo. Harold Martinez advanced Canelo to third on a fly ball, setting up the game-winning play.

Richmond had multiple chances to break the tie earlier, but could not convert. The Reading relief tandem of Tom Windle and Austin Davis kept the Squirrels off the board over the final 3.1 innings. Davis (3-1) earned the win with a scoreless tenth inning

Reading starter Drew Anderson kept Richmond off the board over the first four innings. Richmond was limited to only one hit– a double by C.J. Hinojosa – until the start of the fifth when Jeff Anrold launched a solo home run over the left field wall. The homer was the fifth of the season for Arnold and 45th of the year for the Flying Squirrels

Sam Coonrod was also sharp at the outset on Sunday, picking up three strikeouts through the first three innings. Coonrod evaded a pair of runners in the first and worked around a leadoff base hit in the second. The righty retired the side in order in the third, using 52 pitches in that span.

The Phils threatened to score in the bottom fifth inning and opted to pinch hit for the pitcher Anderson. Canelo doubled to begin the inning and with one out Jiandido Tromp was summoned from the bench. Tromp lined into a double play – the second of the night – allowing Coonrod to escape. The pinch hit closed the line on Anderson, who lasted five innings in the no-decision. The righty allowed one run on two hits. He struck out three and walked two.

Coonrod took a 1-0 lead into the sixth, but could not hold it. With two outs, Coonrod hit Carols Tocci and then relinquished a home run to Kyle Martin. Martin’s shot tipped off the top of the right center field fence and bounded over for a 2-1 Reading lead. Coonrod finished the inning and allowed just the two runs over six innings. He struck out three and walked two in a no-decision.

The Squirrels regained the lead with a pair of runs off of reliever John Richy in the seventh. Jeff Arnold leadoff with a base hit and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Pinch-hitter Dylan Davis followed with an RBI double to left center field, tying the game, 2-2. C.J. Hinojosa plated Davis to pull ahead, 3-2.

Ryan Halstead entered to replaced Coonrod and worked a scoreless seventh inning for Richmond. Cody Hall took over for the eighth and allowed a solo home run to Carlos Tocci with two outs. Tocci’s homer tied the game, 3-3. Hall lasted two innings in his third game of the year with Richmond.