 jump to example.com

Solar eclipse: American adventure 99 years in the making

Published Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 7:44 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

On Monday, Aug. 21, all of North America will be treated to a solar eclipse.

earthAnyone within the path of totality can see one of nature’s most awe-inspiring sights – a total solar eclipse. This path, where the moon will completely cover the sun and the corona or halo can be seen, will stretch from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. Observers outside this path will still see a partial solar eclipse where the moon covers part of the sun’s disk.

Dubbed the “Eclipse Across America,” this once-in-a-lifetime event (the last total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. from coast-to-coast happened in 1918) will prove to be a tourist and vacationer’s dream, as it occurs during the final few weeks of summer.  More than 250 million Americans live within 600 miles of the solar eclipse path, which will undoubtedly lead to many late-season trips to do some skyward gazing. And, because the eclipse will take place on a Monday, the trek to see it could start as early as the Friday before.

“The ‘Eclipse Across America’ is a once-in-a-lifetime event, where everyone in North America, including Alaska and Hawaii, will experience the eclipse in some form,” said Martha Meade, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA. “If you’re planning to travel to the path of totality, we recommend you have a plan – select a destination, map out a route, book lodging and allow plenty of travel time.  These efforts will help ensure you are ready and in place ahead of this late-summer event.”

The path of totality will pass over 14 states, starting on the coast of Oregon, at 10:15 a.m. Pacific daylight time, and leaving American soil via McClellanville, S.C., at 2:49 p.m., Eastern daylight time. It will cross cities in Oregon, Idaho, a sliver of Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, a sliver of Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Darkness will last anywhere from a few seconds to two minutes 41 seconds, depending on the location.

Thinking about heading to a viewing location? AAA reports that some of the travel agency’s top TripTik drive destinations this summer are also good places to view the eclipse: Nashville, Tenn., Great Smoky Mountain National Park (top visited National Park); Columbia, S.C., and Charleston, S.C.

In addition, the best cities/places for viewing the “path of totality,” as noted by science experts, will likely be:

  • Madras, Ore.
  • Snake River Valley, Idaho
  • Casper, Wyo.
  • Sandhills in Nebraska
  • St Joseph, Mo.
  • Carbondale, Ill.
  • Hopkinsville, Ky.
  • Nashville, Ten..
  • Great Smoky Mountains National Park
  • Columbia, S.C.
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Virginia Tech researchers discover harmful airborne nanoparticles in coal
The essential facts you should know about sports betting online – and why it works
Changes at State Fair reflect consumer feedback
26K veterans hired through Virginia Values Veterans program
Dogs down Squirrels: Richmond drops third straight
Hydraulic planning panel meets Thursday
Seth Megginson: Five bold ACC football predictions
McAuliffe opens new state veterans office in Loudoun
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: WWE SummerSlam 2017 Preview
McAuliffe breaks ground on I-395 Express Lanes extension
More seats, bigger scoreboard, coming to Williams Stadium at Liberty
Mark Warner discusses situation in North Korea
Quinnipiac poll: Northam leads in Virginia governor race
2017 Bio-Med Tech-Girls Demo Party at iLab
New businesses join the lineup at 5th Street Station in Charlottesville
William & Mary blitzes Jamaican Select, 98-53
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 