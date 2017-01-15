 jump to example.com

Second period dooms EMU women in ODAC road loss

Published Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, 10:34 am

emu sportsGiving up the first 10 points of the second period was too much for the EMU women to overcome in a 74-67 loss at Emory & Henry Saturday afternoon. The Royals had a five-game winning streak broken with the decision, falling to 9-5 overall and 4-2 in the ODAC.

Eastern Mennonite stays on the road for their next game, heading to rival Bridgewater College (9-6/2-4 ODAC) on Tuesday. Game time at nearby Nininger Hall is 7:00pm.

Against the Wasps (11-4/5-1 ODAC), the two teams went back-and-forth throughout the first, with neither gaining a possession larger than two possessions. Chrissy Delawder (Broadway, Va./Broadway) hit a three in the closing seconds of the frame to trim EHC’s lead to 19-17.

The momentum from the shot did not carry into the second, where Emory & Henry used four quick possessions to change the complexion of the contest. EHC started with the ball and quickly scored after an offensive rebound. The home team proceeded to add a pair of three pointers and another offensive putback to rattle off 10 unanswered points in just 2:07, ballooning the lead to 29-17.

Myneshia Walker (Freeman, Va./Brunswick) sparked a 7-0 spurt which trimmed the margin to 31-26, but the Wasps put it back up to 42-31 by halftime.

Eastern Mennonite would not go down quietly, however, getting back-to-back triples from Lexi Deffenbaugh (Fishersville, Va./Wilson Memorial) early in the third to shave the lead down to 44-41. The freshman hit a jumper later in the frame to get the women within one point at 46-45, but the Wasps got a late three ball to keep ahead 54-48 at the end of the period.

The Royals kept looking for an in during the fourth, but every time they scored Emory & Henry answered. Two free throws from Walker got EMU within 61-56 with 3:53 to go, but the Wasps returned fire with a three. Finally, a quick 6-0 jab landed the knockout, bumping the cushion to 70-58 with 1:30 left. The women would get no closer than six points the rest of the way.

Most team stats were close over the course of the game, but EHC earned their edge with slightly better shooting from long range and the free throw line, and holding a 38-31 rebounding advantage. The Wasps were 9-21 from three compared to 5-16 for EMU, and out-did the women at the stripe, 75% to 63%.

Jonae Guest (Dumfries, Va./Potomac) continued her dominant tear through ODAC competition, as the senior center collected her fourth straight double double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Her 10-of-13 effort from the floor gave Guest a career high in points.

Chloe Roach (Leesburg, Va./Tuscarora) added 13 points and five rebounds while Walker came in with 12 points, four assists and four steals. Deffenbaugh scored nine.

Megan Jacoby hit four triples for Emory & Henry and had 21 points and six rebounds. Asja Jenkins added 15 counters.

