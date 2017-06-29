SCC sets Dominion Energy Virginia fuel rate effective July 1

The State Corporation Commission (SCC) has authorized an increase in the portion of the Dominion Energy Virginia electric bill that pays for the fuel used to generate electricity.

Effective July 1, the increase in the fuel charge rider means a typical residential customer’s monthly bill will increase by approximately 3.6 percent.

Currently, the fuel rate is 1.971 cents per kilowatt-hour (¢/kWh). On July 1, the fuel rate will be 2.383 ¢/kWh. That means a customer using 1,000 kWh of electricity will experience a $4.12 increase in the monthly bill.

In addition to paying for the fuel used to generate electricity, the fuel rate also includes power purchased in the wholesale market from non-company power producers. Electricity supply service, distribution service and other rate riders appear as separate charges on the bill.