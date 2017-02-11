Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: Feb. 13-17

The following work is scheduled, weather permitting, on the Route 29 corridor in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville during the upcoming week. Speed limits may be reduced and traffic movements may be restricted within highway work zones.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – South Hollymead Drive will be closed to traffic overnight Tuesday and Wednesday, and North Hollymead Drive will be closed overnight Thursday, during work to prepare for installation of a new water main across the intersection. During the closure, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., traffic will be detoured to Ashwood Boulevard, where drivers will be routed back to Hollymead Drive.

Travel lanes are narrowed and shoulders are closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive) and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

Berkmar Drive Extended – New traffic pattern at the intersection of Berkmar Drive and Hilton Heights Road. The entrance to Sams Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart. Northbound Berkmar Drive is reduced to one lane approaching the intersection with a stop sign at the intersection.

Expect brief, intermittent traffic restrictions on Rio Mills Road between Route 29 and Millers Cottage Lane during delivery of materials; traffic controlled by flaggers. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway.