Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: Feb. 13-17

Published Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 12:20 am

route 29 solutionsThe following work is scheduled, weather permitting, on the Route 29 corridor in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville during the upcoming week. Speed limits may be reduced and traffic movements may be restricted within highway work zones.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening –  South Hollymead Drive will be closed to traffic overnight Tuesday and Wednesday, and North Hollymead Drive will be closed overnight Thursday, during work to prepare for installation of a new water main across the intersection. During the closure, between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., traffic will be detoured to Ashwood Boulevard, where drivers will be routed back to Hollymead Drive.

Travel lanes are narrowed and shoulders are closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive) and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

Berkmar Drive Extended – New traffic pattern at the intersection of Berkmar Drive and Hilton Heights Road. The entrance to Sams Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart. Northbound Berkmar Drive is reduced to one lane approaching the intersection with a stop sign at the intersection.

Expect brief, intermittent traffic restrictions on Rio Mills Road between Route 29 and Millers Cottage Lane during delivery of materials; traffic controlled by flaggers. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Hillsdale Drive Extended – Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Top News
 
Virginia Tourism announces Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes

The Virginia Tourism Corporation announces a Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

AG Herring argues against Trump immigration ban

AG Mark Herring made the nation's first arguments in court on why President Donald Trump's immigration ban should be stopped.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA, Tech ready for another Clash

Chris Graham and Scott German preview Sunday's rematch between #12 UVA and Virginia Tech.

Two charged in connection with Augusta County rest area incident

A second individual has been charged in connection with an incident at an Augusta County rest area on Interstate 81.

Nelson County hit-and-run fatality investigation closed: No charges

'Hilleman' screening, discussion coming to Wayne Theatre

"Hilleman: A Perilous Quest to Save the World's Children" is screening at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Robotic surgery program expands options at Augusta Health

With the acquisition of a da Vinci Xi robotic surgery system, Augusta Health has begun offering robotic surgery as an option.

Poll: Americans now evenly divided on Trump impeachment

The Internet just about broke down two weeks ago when we reported that a third of Americans backed the impeachment of President Trump.

House passes amended 2016-2018 state budget

The Virginia House of Delegates passed an amended two-year state budget Thursday.

VDOT: Slush, snow for morning commute

Forecast winter weather in the Shenandoah Valley region may produce wet snow and slush for the morning commute.

 
