Ralph Northam campaign to air new ad: ‘Refuses’

The Ralph Northam for Governor campaign will begin airing a new ad entitled “Refuses.”

Northam, the Democratic Party nominee, is committed to working with Donald Trump when it’s good for Virginians. But when Trump tries to take away healthcare, rollback clean air and water protections, and cut critical education funding, Northam has and will oppose such efforts that harm Virginians.