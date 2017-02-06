 jump to example.com

Postgame: UVA players on Louisville win

Published Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 10:28 pm

uva basketballUVA players London Perrantes, Isaiah Wilkins, Jack Salt and Mamadi Diakite talk with reporters after the Cavs’ win over #4 Louisville.

 

Guard London Perrantes

On Jack Salt’s tip-back going into halftime: “It gave us a lot of energy. We were down by two going into the half and that was what we need from him. We need energy, we need those offensive rebounds, we need his blocks. Everything we get from him is huge, but obviously, there was a lot of energy from that moment.”

On Louisville’s offensive attacks: “In the first half, they made some tough shots. There were some big defensive plays and some good offensive plays. Good offense beats good defense. We knew that they weren’t going to hit tough shots all game so we just wanted to make sure that we contested every shot, didn’t let them get to the paint very easily. They got to the paint sometimes but in the second half we just played with a lot more energy and flew around.”

On aggressive offensive night: “It’s just the way it happened. I hit my second shot, a three, and obviously, everyone knows that I can shoot the ball so after that I’m just taking what the defense gives me. There were some opportunities to get to the paint and I got to the free throw line because of that.”

 

Center Jack Salt

On team dynamics: “We just always have to be ready. You don’t know when you’re going to be called on, just staying ready in practice and preparing and knowing that you will be called on to step up in the game.”

On effort to increase number of passes into the paint in second half: “We’re just trying to finish everything we get. Guys are driving during plays so we’re just trying to be ready. Coaches tell us that when guys draw players, be ready, so that is what we try to do.”

 

Forward Isaiah Wilkins

On first career double-double: “I had no idea I had it, I just found out in the locker room. I was hype and started jumping around when I found out. I didn’t think I had the rebounds for it.”

On the importance of the last 20 minutes in the game: “I feel like we were sluggish in the first half. We didn’t have much life. We talked about it in the locker room and said if we don’t come out and play with energy then we would lose the game. We got it together and rallied from there.”

On being the guy the team looks to for spark: “I feel like I’ve been that guy since I got here. I’ve always had energy in some way, shape, or form. I don’t feel like I was doing a good enough job of that in the first half. It could be me screaming, hyping guys up, and things like that. I wear my heart on my sleeve, and that’s who I am.”

 

Forward Mamadi Diakite

On being tested this season with playing and not playing: “I’ve learned a lot from playing and not playing in games. I have the mindset when I’m not playing to get more focused and even better. I’m ready to go the second they call me. I mean, everyone wants to play, so before you step up on that court you have to be ready to play.”

On who to lean on for support: “Everyone is pretty mature. Devon [Hall], London [Perrantes], and Isaiah [Wilkins] have been in this program for a long time, so I ask them a lot of questions when I don’t understand.”

